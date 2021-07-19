268 Covid recoveries, 123 new cases, 1 death in J&K

Srinagar, July 19 (IANS) Recoveries again outnumbered new cases in J&K on Monday as 268 patients recovered while 123 new cases and one death was reported during the last 24 hours.
Officials said 93 recoveries and 51 cases were reported from the Jammu division, and 175 recoveries and 72 cases from the Kashmir division.
The number of cases of black fungus stood at 34.
A total of 320,024 people have been infected with coronavirus so far out of which 313,886 have recovered, while 4,365 have succumbed.
The number of active cases stands at 1,773, out of which 754 are from Jammu division and 1,019 from the Kashmir division.
--IANS
sq/vd