27.41% voting in Jharkhand first phase polling till 1 pm (4th Lead)

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) The first phase of polling in Jharkhand recorded a voter turnout of 27.41 per cent at 1 p.m. as thirteen constituencies in six districts of the state went to the polls on Saturday.

According to the Election Commission, Chatra witnessed 29.32 per cent turnout, Gumla 30.46 per cent, Bishunpur, 29.51 per cent, Lohardaga, 21.27 per cent, Manika 22.17 per cent, Latehar 27 per cent, Panki 26.5 per cent, Daltonganj 27.9 per cent, Bishrampur 27.2 per cent, Chattarpur 28.2 per cent, Hussainabad 26.6 per cent, Garhwa 27.4 per cent and Bhawanathpur 30.38 per cent.

Several constituencies in the first phase fall in Naxal-affected areas such as Latehar, Lohardaga, Chatra, Gumla, Manika, Panki and Daltonganj. Earlier in the morning, a bridge in Gumla district's Bishnupur was blown up allegedly by Naxals while voting was underway. Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan said that no one was injured and that polling was not affected. Voting in five-phase Jharkhand polls will conclude on December 20 and the result will be announced on December 23. sk/prs