2.7 kg gold seized from passenger at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad, April 29 (IANS) Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Thursday seized 2.7 kg gold from a passenger who arrived from Dubai.

The passenger had concealed the 24-carat gold bar, valued at Rs 1.36 crore, in a pasta making machine.

The Customs Department booked the passenger for smuggling of gold and said further investigations are in progress.

Last week, 386 grams of gold was seized from a passenger who had arrived from Dubai.

According to officials, the gold in paste form was concealed in the inner layers of specially-designed T-shirt. A total of 386 gms of gold valued at Rs 19.1 lakh was recovered and seized.

Customs filed a case of smuggling against the accused.

