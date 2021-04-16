27 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Buxar test Covid positive

Dr Sanjay Kumar, in-charge of Nawanagar Community Health Centre, said that a camp was set up in the school premises to conduct the tests of all the students and 27 of them tested positive.

Buxar, April 16 (IANS) Twenty seven students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Buxar tested positive for coronavirus on Friday after tests were conducted in the school premises following a teacher turning Covid positive.

He said so far a total of 31 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

The District Magistrate also reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

An official said that the school premises have been turned into a quarantine centre and the patients are under treatment.

So far, 412 Covid-19 active cases have been reported in Buxar with 68 new cases on Thursday.

--IANS

