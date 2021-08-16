  1. Sify.com
  4. 27-year-old man shot dead in Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar

27-year-old man shot dead in Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Aug 16th, 2021, 11:30:03hrs
Representative image

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): A 27-year-old resident of Dakshinpuri on Sunday was shot dead by an unknown assailant in Ambedkar Nagar area of Delhi.

According to the information shared by the police, a PCR call was received at 10:20 pm at Ambedkar Nagar Police Station regarding a quarrel and firing in Dakshinpuri.
"Upon inquiry, it was revealed that a man named Gaurav, a resident of Dakshinpuri, had gone to his friend Ankit's house in the evening and allegedly had a quarrel with unknown people there," said the police.
Gaurav was later shot by an unknown assailant in Block 3 of Ambedkar Nagar. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.
The police have registered a murder case and further inquiry into the matter is going on. (ANI)

