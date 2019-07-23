272 foreigners, NRIs, OCIs, PIOs conferred Padma awards since 1954: MoS Home

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Total 272 foreigners, Non-resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) have been conferred the Padma Awards since inception in 1954, MoS Home Nityanand Rai said.

"272 Foreigners, Non-resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) have been conferred the Padma Awards since inception in 1954," Rai said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.



Rai further added in the written reply, "The award is presented only to those who sacrifice and make efforts to do extraordinary works and establish themselves in the various streams to become an example for the society."

He told the Lower House that any person without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex is eligible for the Padma awards.

Padmashree, the fourth highest civilian award, is awarded by the Centre every year on Republic Day. (ANI)

