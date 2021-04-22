  1. Sify.com
  4. 272 projects worth Rs 2,040.80 cr under CRIF approved for Maharashtra: Nitin Gadkari

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Apr 22nd, 2021, 18:30:08hrs
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday informed that 272 projects worth Rs 2,040.80 crore have been approved under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for Maharashtra during 2020-21.

"272 projects worth 2040.80 Cr have been approved under Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for the state of Maharashtra during 2020-21," he tweeted.
The minister also said that improvements of a section of SH 66 Kaotha Dedgaon Telkudgaon to MDR 132 Road (MDR 182) in Ahmednagar district has been approved with a budget Rs 4.52 crore. (ANI)

