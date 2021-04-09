2,765 fresh Covid cases push Andhra's tally to over 9.18L

Meanwhile, 1,245 more persons have recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to over 8.94 lakh.

Amaravati, April 9 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Friday reported 2,765 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to over 9.18 lakh, while the active cases mounted to 16,422, health officials said.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 496, followed by Guntur (490), Krishna (341), Visakhapatnam (335), Nellore (292) and Kadapa (171).

Among other places, Anantapur (167), Prakasam (161), Kurnool (79), East Godavari (78), Vizianagaram (49) and West Godavari (6).

East Godavari's tally has crossed 1.25 lakh, the highest among all the districts of Andhra Pradesh, while the state's positive rate dropped to 5.9 per cent.

11 more persons have succumbed to Covid in the past 24 hours, pushing the toll to 7,279.

--IANS

sth/sdr/