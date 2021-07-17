277 recoveries, 179 new cases, 1 death in J&K

Officials said 277 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery today, 113 from Jammu and 164 from Kashmir division.

Srinagar, July 17 (IANS) After running behind for a day, recoveries again outnumbered new cases in J&K on Saturday as 277 patients recovered while 179 new cases and one death was reported during the last 24 hours.

179 new cases, 62 from Jammu division and 117 from Kashmir were reported.

One patient succumbed in Jammu division as the total number of people killed by coronavirus rose to 4,363 in J&K.

No new case of black fungus was reported while 33 such cases have so far been reported from J&K.

A total of 319,755 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 313,375 have recovered.

The total number of active cases is 2,017 out of which 830 are from Jammu division and 1,187 are from Kashmir division.

