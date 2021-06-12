28 cadets of CTW, MCEME commissioned as officers in the Indian Army

Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], June 12 (ANI): At the Passing Out Parade organised at Variappa Drill Square on Saturday, twenty eight Gentlemen Cadets (GCs) of the 37th course of the Technical Entry Scheme Cadets Training Wing (CTW), Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCRME) participated.



According to an official statement by the Army, it was a momentous day for the GCs who were commissioned as officers in the rank of 'Lieutenant' by senior military officers and welcomed into the fraternity of the officer cadre of the Indian Army.

The parade was presided over by Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan, AVSM, Commandant, MCEME and Colonel Commandant Corps of EME as Reviewing Officer. The General Officer addressed the young and vibrant cadets and welcomed them into a life of valour and duty. He stressed upon the cadets of the Passing Out Course, the importance of professionalism, commitment and sacrifice which they will be required to make during their journey as an officer. As the cadets embark on a new chapter in their lives, the General Officer apprised them of the challenges to national security and the call of duty that awaits them in their new role as officers of the mighty and technologically advanced Indian Army.

GC Ashish Kumar was awarded the prestigious GOC-in-C, ARTRAC Gold Medal for standing first in the overall order of merit, while Shivaji Platoon was awarded the coveted GOC-in-C, ARTRAC Banner for winning the Inter Platoon Championship for Spring Term-2021.

In deference to the government's restrictions on gatherings under COVID-19 protocol, the event was broadcast live on digital media platforms to enable the parents and dear ones of the GCs to join the revelry of the Parade virtually, while keeping the physical attendance at the event minimal. (ANI)

