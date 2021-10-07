28 civilians killed by terrorists in Kashmir in 2021: IG

He said the terrorist handlers across the border have been frustrated by the successful operations against them and the elimination of many militants in Kashmir, which has led them to change their strategy and target civilians belonging to the minority communities, including women.

Srinagar, Oct 7 (IANS) A total of 28 civilians have been killed by terrorists in Kashmir in 2021, IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a statement on Thursday.

"In 2021, 28 civilians have been killed by terrorists so far. Out of the 28, five persons belonged to local Hindu/Sikh community while 2 were non-local Hindu labourers," the IG said in a statement.

"Due to killing of huge number of terrorists of all outfits, especially their leaderships, destruction of their support structures and continuous and effective maintenance of law and order, terrorist handlers across the border have become frustrated and changed their strategy and started targeting unarmed policemen, innocent civilians, politicians and now innocent civilians from minority communities, including woman," the IG said.

The statement further said that in all such cases, the terrorists used pistols.

"These acts are committed by newly-recruited terrorists or those who are about to join terrorist ranks. In some cases, overground workers have been found directly involved. J&K Police are working hard and we are identifying all such part-time/hybrid terrorists and strictest action shall be taken against them," the statement said.

"We have received several leads and are working on them. We have also been launching operations along with the security forces. We appeal to the general public, especially the minority communities, not to panic. We have been maintaining peace and will continue to do so," it added.

