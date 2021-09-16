28 pc rise in registration of cases in 2020: NCRB report

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): India has seen a jump of 28 per cent in registration of crimes in 2020 compared to 2019, mainly due to COVID-19-related violations in the country, said NCRB report on Wednesday.



In 2020, the registration of cases under IPC has increased by 31.9 per cent while cases under Special and Local Laws (SLL) has surged by 21.6 per cent compared to 2019.

The report also stated that a major increase has been witnessed in the cases registered under Disobedience to order duly promulgated by Public Servant (Section 188 IPC) from 29,469 to 6,12,179 in 2020.

Moreover, there has been a decrease in registration of traditional crimes by about 2 lakh cases, read the report.

A total of 50,291 cases were registered for committing crime against Scheduled Castes (SCs), showing an increase of 9.4 per cent compared to 2019 (45,961 cases). The crime rate registered showed an increase from 22.8 in 2019 to 25.0 in 2020.

A total of 8,272 cases were registered for committing crime against Scheduled Tribes (STs), showing an increase of 9.3% over 2019 (7,570 cases). Crime rate registered increased from 7.3 in 2019 to 7.9 in 2020.

A total of 1,45,754 cases were registered under economic offences, showing a decrease of 12.0% in registration over 2019 (1,65,693 cases). Out of three specified category of economic offences viz. criminal breach of trust, FCF (forgery, cheating & fraud) and counterfeiting, FCF accounted for a maximum of such cases, with 1,27,724 cases, followed by criminal breach of trust (17,358 cases) and counterfeiting (672 cases) during 2020.

A total of 1,714 cases of Human Trafficking were registered in 2020 as compared to 2,208 cases in the year 2019, showing a decrease of 22.4%. A total of 4,709 victims have been reported to be trafficked in which 2,222 children and 2,487 adults were trafficked.

A total of 1,28,531 cases of crime against children were registered during 2020, showing a decrease of 13.2% over 2019 (1,48,090 cases). (ANI)

