28 proclaimed offenders, 8 bail jumpers nabbed in Gurugram

Official believe such elements can be a threat to election procedures currently on in the state.

"We have been keeping an eye on proclaimed offenders, bail jumpers, criminals against whom courts ordered non-bailable warrants, criminals who procured illegal weapons or accused involved in illegal smuggling of liquor and contraband," said Subhash Bokan, PRO of Gurugram Police.

So far, Gurugram Police managed to seize 3,791 bottles of country-made liquor, 600 bottles of beer and 1,051 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor in last 10 days. Besides, police has also recovered marijuana and 900 grams of opium as well. Rs 49,62,000 in fake currency has also been seized in the district.

"We have executed 361 non-bailable warrants against the accused which was issued by the courts," Bokan said. In view of the Assembly polls, Gurugram Police Commissioner Mohammad Akil held a meeting of top officials of the district to access law and order situation. "We are committed to conduct fair and peaceful election in the district and hence taking every measure to maintain law and order in the district. We have deployed additional security officials at crowded places and check posts on border areas connected to Delhi and other districts of Haryana to keep a close watch on smuggling of arms, ammunitions, illegal liquor and contraband," Bokan said.