29 dead after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Haiti

Port-au-Prince [Haiti], August 15 (ANI): At least 29 people have died after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday morning.



The US Geological Survey said it is likely that casualties are "high", CNN reported.

"High casualties are probable and the disaster is likely widespread," according to the USGS.

The earthquake was about 12 kilometres northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud and 10 kilometres deep, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

"There are reports of significant damage to homes, roads, and infrastructure," American Red Cross spokeswoman Katie Wilkes said.

A tsunami threat has been issued for the region. (ANI)