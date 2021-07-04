29 killed in Philippine Air Force plane crash

Manila [Philippines], July 4 (ANI): The death toll of the Philippine Air Force plane crash has risen to 29 after more bodies recovered on Sunday.



CNN reported that one of the worst military air disasters occurred in the southern Philippines today and the rescue and recovery operations continue.

The C-130 military plane was transporting troops from Cagayan de Oro, in Mindanao, to Sulu province when it missed the runway on the island of Jolo, CNN reported, citing Armed Forces Chief Cirilito Sobejana.

The plane, which was carrying more than 90 military personnel and crew, crashed into nearby Patikul village at 11.30 am (0330 GMT) on Sunday.

"Minutes after the crash, troops and civilian volunteers rushed to the site for search and rescue. As per eyewitnesses, a number of soldiers were seen jumping out of the aircraft before it hit the ground sparing them from the explosion caused by the crash," according to a press release by Joint Task Force Sulu.

At least 50 people were hospitalized after the crash, with some being evacuated to the city of "Zamboanga to undergo further treatment," according to the statement.

CNN further reported quoting Defense Minister Delfin Lorenzana that the plane was carrying 92 personnel on board, including three pilots and five crew members. The rest were army personnel reporting for duty, Lorenzana said in a statement. (ANI)

