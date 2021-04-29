297 patients admitted at Delhi's Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The 500 oxygen bedded-Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre established by Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur in South Delhi in collaboration with Delhi Government (South Delhi District Administration) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) which started its operations on April 26, 2021 has admitted 297 patients (203 Males, 94 Females) till Thursday morning, it said.



In a statement issued by the COVID care Center, it stated that all medical treatment, medicines, food and other facilities are being provided to the patients free of cost, adding that the services inside the center are managed by the team of doctors and medical staff of the ITBP and volunteers of the Radha Soami Beas.

Services of stress counselors of ITBP are also provided at the centre, it stated.

According to the statement ised by the Sardar Patel COVID Care Center, the ITBP has deployed a team of more than 200 medical professionals to run the facility, besides, its personnel are also helping in managing security and other administrative arrangements.

It further informed that walk in admissions for needy patients are being done and patients are also referred by District Surveillance Officer (DSO) of respective Delhi Districts.

All Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and covid protocols are adhered at the centre, said the COVID care Center.

It also stated that after reporting of the patients at the reception, initial documentation is done followed by physical examination. Patients are then admitted to the Hospital at their allotted bed. A kit is provided to the patients after admission.

The Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre, Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Chhatarpur, New Delhi is also credited to have functioned as the world's largest 10,000 bedded covid care facility in association with the Delhi Government and ITBP from 7 July, 2020 to 23 February, 2021 when it had successfully treated more than 12,000 Covid cases at the centre successfully, it added. (ANI)

