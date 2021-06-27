298 fresh COVID-19 infections, 11 deaths in Punjab

Chandigarh [India], June 27 (ANI): Punjab recorded 298 new COVID-19 cases, 641 recoveries, and 11 deaths on Sunday.

Presently, the state has 4,020 active cases, as per the daily COVID bulletin issued by the state government.



So far, 5,74,872 patients have recovered from the infection in Punjab since the onset of the pandemic.

The cumulative toll of cases reached 5,94,883 while the death toll mounted to 15,991.

Ferozepur registered the highest positivity rate with 1.86 per cent, followed by SAS Nagar with 1.35 per cent and Patiala with 1.14 per cent, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, 64,141 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the state today. (ANI)

