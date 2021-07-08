2,982 new cases take Andhra's Covid tally past 19.1L-mark

As many as 3,461 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, raising the state's total number of recoveries to over 18.6 lakh.

Amaravati, July 8 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported 2,982 new Covid cases, raising the state's overall tally beyond 19.1 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 31,850.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 616, followed by Chittoor (401), West Godavari (363), Prakasam (345), Krishna (298), Guntur (242), Nellore (208), Kadapa and Visakhapatnam (120 each), Anantapur (95), Srikakulam (92), Vizianagaram (50) and Kurnool (32).

Except for Vizianagaram, all the other districts of Andhra Pradesh have now reported more than 1 lakh Covid cases. East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.6 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.2 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, 27 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state's overall Covid death toll to 12,946.

With 91,070 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.26 crore-mark.

--IANS

sth/arm