2G, fixed line internet access to be reinstated across J-K from Jan 25

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Mobile data services and internet access through fixed-line shall be allowed across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with restrictions from January 25, Jammu and Kashmir government said on Friday.

The internet speed shall be restricted to 2G only.

"Access shall be limited only to whitelisted sites and not to any social media applications allowing peer to peer communication and virtual private network applications. Directions shall be effective from January 25 and will remain in force till January 31," the statement by the government read.



Earlier on January 15, 2G services were reinstated in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, and Udhampur for white-listed sites.

The Central government had suspended the internet in the region following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 last year, which conferred special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and its bifurcation into two Union Territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

