2G case: Litigants have planted trees, Counsel informs Delhi HC

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday was informed that respondents in 2G spectrum case, who caused delay in filing replies on an appeal by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation, have planted all the trees in compliance with court's earlier order.

The court in its earlier hearing had asserted that it will not proceed with the 2G spectrum hearing until the accused, including Swan Telecom's Shahid Usman Balwa, in compliance with its order complete the plantation drive.



The court had ordered the litigants to plant trees in Delhi's Ridge area for failing to file responses on an appeal by the ED and the CBI challenging their acquittal in the2G case.

Counsel Vijay Aggarwal informed the court that task accorded by it has been completed by the litigants.

A bench of Justice AK Chawla has sought a reply of Deputy Conservator of Forests to ensure the compliance by the several respondents. The next date of hearing has been fixed for October 24.

Swan Telecom promoter Shahid Balwa; Director of Kusegaon Fruits & Vegetables Private Limited, Rajiv Agarwal; companies DB Realty, Dynamix Realty and Nihar Construction were directed to plant trees for their failure to file a reply in the ED's appeal against their acquittal.

The CBI and ED had moved the Delhi High Court almost in March 2018 against the acquittal of all 17 accused persons in the 2G scam in December 2017. (ANI)

The court had ordered the litigants to plant trees in Delhi's Ridge area for failing to file responses on an appeal by the ED and the CBI challenging their acquittal in the2G case.Counsel Vijay Aggarwal informed the court that task accorded by it has been completed by the litigants.A bench of Justice AK Chawla has sought a reply of Deputy Conservator of Forests to ensure the compliance by the several respondents. The next date of hearing has been fixed for October 24.Swan Telecom promoter Shahid Balwa; Director of Kusegaon Fruits & Vegetables Private Limited, Rajiv Agarwal; companies DB Realty, Dynamix Realty and Nihar Construction were directed to plant trees for their failure to file a reply in the ED's appeal against their acquittal.The CBI and ED had moved the Delhi High Court almost in March 2018 against the acquittal of all 17 accused persons in the 2G scam in December 2017. (ANI)