2G mobile internet, broadband services restored in Kashmir

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): After more than six months, the mobile internet and broadband services are being restored in Kashmir on Saturday.

The 2G services have been restored from midnight across the Kashmir.

Many youths also expressed happiness over the development and said that they will be at ease now in submitting the college forms without standing in long serpentine queues."It is good news that the internet has been restored. We were not able to fill the scholarship forms. Now, we can fill them online without any problem," said Irfan, a resident of Jammu city, while speaking to ANI."Apart from students, businessmen were also facing problems as there was no internet from the past couple of months. We were suffering a lot. It is a good decision taken by the government,' said another local named Mohammed Imran Khan.Earlier on January 15, 2G services were reinstated in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, and Udhampur for white-listed sites.The Central government had suspended the internet in the region following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 last year, which conferred special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and its bifurcation into two Union Territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)