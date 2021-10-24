2nd Army Commanders' conference to begin from tomorrow

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): The 2nd Army Commanders' Conference of 2021 is scheduled from October 25 to 28 at New Delhi, the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.



Army Commanders' Conference is an apex level biannual event that is held in April and October every year.

According to an official release, the conference is an institutional platform for conceptual level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army. The conference is also a formal forum for the senior leadership of the Indian Army to interact with the senior officials of the Department of Military Affairs and Department of Defence, it said.

"The apex leadership of the Indian Army will brainstorm on current/emerging security and administrative aspects to chart the future course for the Indian Army, in the backdrop of the situation along the borders and challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic," the release said.

During the conference, the Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh will address and interact with the Army Commanders.

The Chief of Defence Staff and the Chiefs of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force are also scheduled to address the senior leadership of the Indian Army on avenues for promoting tri-service synergy. (ANI)

