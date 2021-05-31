2nd IED detected in Kashmir diffused

Srinagar, May 31 (IANS) Major terrorist incidents were averted after Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces detected and diffused two IEDs (Improvised Explosive Device) from Awantipore in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday.
Police said with the recovery of the two IEDs, terrorists' attempts to carry out spectacular attacks have been foiled.
The first IED was detected in Panzgam, Awantipore while the second IED was found in Saimu Tral in Awantipore. Both the IEDs were diffused by the bomb disposal squad.
"Inputs were received that terrorists were planning to carry out IED attacks which shall be spectacular. Acting swiftly two IEDs have been recovered from two different places in Awantipora area. Major terror incidents averted by Police and security forces," police said.
--IANS
zi/skp/