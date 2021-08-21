2nd largest wildfire in California burns over 700,000 acres

San Francisco, Aug 21 (IANS) The Dixie Fire, the second-largest wildfire in California's history and the biggest one so far this year in the US, has so far burned more than 700,000 acres of land since it erupted on July 14, according to authorities.

The fire, which is located about 10 miles northeast of Paradise, now covers 700,630 acres in five counties, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE).