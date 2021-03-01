2nd phase of vaccine drive begins, elderly people queue up

The vaccination drive began for senior citizens aged 60 years and above, and those in the age group of 45 to 59 years with comorbidities.

Gurugram, March 1 (IANS) The second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in Gurugram began on Monday as elderly citizens queued up to receive their first vaccine jabs, health officials said.

In the first phase of the vaccination drive which began on January 16, several beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline warriors have already been vaccinated in Gurugram.

Ved Parkash, a 64-year-old resident of Old DLF colony in Gurugram, received the 'Covishield' vaccine at the Kalyani hospital.

"After receiving the 'Covishield' vaccine, I am feeling absolutely normal. I did not pay heed to rumours prior to the vaccination. The vaccine is perfect and has no side effects," he said.

"Several senior citizens have been given vaccine jabs at our hospital, many of them came for the vaccination with the help of a walking stick. It is good to see elderly people getting vaccinated," said a doctor at the Kalyani hospital.

Dayawati Devi, a 67-year-old resident of old Gurugram, told IANS, "It was a very good experience of receiving a corona vaccine shot. I am feeling normal after receiving the first jab and was not scared at all about taking the vaccine."

A health official said the vaccination drive was slated to start at 12 noon but many elderly people had started queuing up by 10.30 a.m. so it was started a little early than the scheduled time.

