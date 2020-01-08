2nd tiger carcass found in Goa sanctuary: Official

Panaji, Jan 8 (IANS) Forest Department officials have found a second carcass of a tiger in the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary, a short distance from the area where the carcass of a four-year-old adult male was discovered on Sunday, Goa's Chief Wildlife Warden Santosh Kumar said on Wednesday.

"Last night while our team was combing the forest area nearby, they detected a foul smell. When they walked towards it, they found a second carcass," Kumar told reporters here.

"Around two to three weeks back our camera trap had captured a tigress with three cubs. It is believed that this family may have consumed some poisoned meat. We have intensified operations to check if the others are fine," Kumar further added.

On Januray 5, a tiger believed to have been poisoned was found near Golvali village located in the lower reaches of the Western Ghats in North Goa's Sattari sub district. Post mortem has indicated that the apex predator was poisoned to death. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had also expressed shock at the death of the tiger in the state sanctuary. Kumar said that patrolling the area was a difficult task on account of the difficult terrain in the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary but forest department personnel were combing the area. "They are conducting the operation in groups of five on account of the presence of more tigers in the forest," Kumar said. Police officials have also been roped in for questioning of residents of the area.