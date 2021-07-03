2nd time in a week, Maha notches record Covid jabs

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Health Minister Rajesh Tope lauded the health department and medical teams across the state for their dedication which resulted in the record-breaking vaccination figures on Saturday.

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) For the second time in one week, Maharashtra broke its own national record in daily Covid vaccinations by notching 796,738 jabs, a top official said here on Saturday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pradeep Vyas said that by 8 pm on Saturday, the state had administered 796,738 Covid doses for the day.

The inoculation drive was still in progress at many centres and the state could cross the 8 lakh-mark later tonight, he said.

This is the highest since the last record of 738,704 vaccination doses registered last Saturday (June 26), Vyas said.

By Saturday evening, the state maintained the top position on the Covid vaccination dashboard, clocking 3,38,57,372 jabs till date, comprising both first and second doses, to the state's eligible adult population and other categories as per the Centre's norms.

--IANS

qn/arm