3.5 kg of metal objects removed from man's stomach in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): A team of doctors at a hospital in Ahmedabad removed 3.5 kg of metal objects from the stomach of a man.

The operation of the patient was done at Civil Hospital here after he was referred to undergo surgery.

"A patient with severe abdominal pain was referred for surgery. X-ray was done that suggested there were multiple foreign bodies in the abdomen," said Dr Kalpesh Parmar of Civil Hospital.



"We operated him on August 9. We found multiple foreign bodies in the stomach-coins, pins, spring, earrings, spark plugs and sharp pins. It was almost 3.5 kg of metal," Parmar added. (ANI)

