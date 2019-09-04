3 Amity varsity students held for violence over parking row

According to the police, the arrested students have been identified as Mayank, Chetan and Shiv Sarawat.

"They were arrested from near a police station at around 7 p.m. While the fourth accused who was named in the FIR has been found to be someone else. Efforts are on to identify the right person," said Neeraj Malik, SHO sector 39 Noida.

He said that their interrogation is underway and new facts about the incident will emerge soon.

On Tuesday, Twitteratis came out in full support of the two Amity University students -- Harsh Yadav and Madhav Chaudhary (both pursuing BA, Political Science) -- who were thrashed by a group of 15-20 students last week.

#JusticeforHarsh and #Justiceformadhav have been trending in the top 10 on Twitter since Tuesday morning. On August 28, the day of the incident, a case against several students of Amity University was registered for allegedly assaulting other students in Sector 125, Noida where the varsity is located. According to the victims, the clashes erupted following an argument over parking cars outside the campus. A netizen, tagging Uttar Pradesh Police, tweeted: "Absolutely horrifying case coming from Amity Noida where 2 girls not only got Harsh & Madhav beaten up brutally by a gang of 25-30 goons over a parking argument but filed false molestation case against them. One boy is in ICU." "It was around 2.30 p.m. I was in my i20 car and was looking to park it while a girl in her Ford Endeavour came that way. She parked her SUV in the middle of the road and when I asked her to move, she started arguing with me. I parked my vehicle elsewhere and then when I confronted her again, she started abusing and threatening me after which the argument escalated," Harsh wrote in his complaint. He said later the girl came along with her male friends, who abused and assaulted him and Madhav. The victims approached the police after they were allegedly beaten outside the campus as well. Meanwhile, in a cross FIR, the girl has alleged that she was molested by the two boys following which she approached her friends. "We have received two cross FIRs, one from Harsh and the other from the girl. We are examining the CCTV footages of the area and action will be taken after conclusive evidences," said SHO Neeraj Malik. Meanwhile, Amity University authorities have said the students have not filed any complaint with the institution directly. "We found out about the incident from different sources. However, a proctorial committee will be formed and the matter will be investigated thoroughly," a University spokesperson said.