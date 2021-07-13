3 arrested by Haryana Special Task Force on murder charges

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 13 (ANI): A team of the Haryana Special Task Force on Monday evening arrested three 'most wanted' criminals on alleged murder charges.



While speaking to the reporters, the superintendent of police of Special Task Force Narendra Kadian said, "A team of Haryana Special Task Force arrested three 'most wanted' criminals including Ashok who had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head."

"Cases were registered regarding murder on them. We are seeking police remand to interrogate them," said Kadian.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

