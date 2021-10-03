3 arrested for beating liquor salesman to death in Gorakhpur

Manish Prajapati was assaulted on Thursday night at his liquor shop in the Ramgarh Tal police station area by over 14-15 miscreants over the payment of the bill. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital.

Gorakhpur's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada said that the three accused had been arrested on Saturday.

Gorakhpur, Oct 3 (IANS) Police in Gorakhpur have arrested three persons allegedly involved in beating a liquor shop salesman to death over a trivial dispute.

Following the incident, a case against around 15 people was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 302 (murder), 147 (punishment for rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult), the SSP said.

Those arrested have been identified Yuvraj Pandey a.k.a. Ekansh Pandey, Deepu Tiwari and Abhishek Kashyap. All of them are residents of Singhadia in Gorakhpur.

The SSP added that efforts are on nab other miscreants.

The incident took place just three days after the Kanpur realtor Manish Gupta died during a police raid at a hotel that falls under the same police station area.

On Thursday night, some men had arrived at the model wine shop and ordered alcohol and an altercation had taken place over delay in serving snacks and payment.

They mercilessly beat up the salesman who asked them to pay for the liquor.

CCTV footage, based on which the police identified the accused, showed five to six miscreants, knocking down Manish Prajapati and beating him repeatedly with sticks. When another employee Raghu came to the victim's rescue, he too was beaten up and is in hospital.

On September 27, Manish Gupta, the Kanpur businessman, had died in a Gorakhpur hotel during a police raid prompting the authorities to suspend six policemen and book them on the charge of murder.

Gupta was staying in the hotel along with his two friends.

--IANS

amita/ksk/