3 arrested with gold, laptops at Chennai International Airport

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Three persons were arrested for travelling with RS 27 lakh worth gold and refurbished laptops worth Rs 3 lakhs on Wednesday in two different cases at the Chennai International Airport.

"689 grams of gold of 24K purity, valued at Rs 27 lakh, and 57 old and refurbished laptops, valued at Rs 3 lakh, were recovered from two passengers who arrived here from Kuala Lumpur by an Air Asia flight," Commissioner of Customs informed in a release.



The two persons were identified as Sirajudeen (45) and Sathick Ali (48).

In a separate case, a person identified as Ajmath Khan (30) arrived from Dubai by an Air India flight. He was intercepted on the airport and 508 grams of gold, valued at Rs 20 lakh, was recovered from his possession.

The goods were seized under the Customs Act 1962. (ANI)

