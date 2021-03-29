3 Bangladeshis, Indian tout held while crossing into Bengal

On the basis of specific information, BSF's 78th Battalion caught the infiltrators in Murshidabad area of Border Out Post Boyraghat.

Kolkata, March 29 (IANS) Three Bangladeshi nationals, along with an Indian tout, have been apprehended while crossing the International Border into Indian territory in West Bengal, the Border Security Force (BSF) said on Monday.

"The Bangladeshi nationals and the Indian tout infiltrated Indian territory after illegally crossing of International Boundary," the BSF said in a statement.

During questioning, three of the four apprehended persons revealed that they are from Bangladesh and were coming to India with the help of an Indian tout for work as masons.

The apprehended persons were identified as Anarul Sheikh, 45, Alameen Sheikh, 25, Konkan Sheikh, 22 -- all from Bangladesh's Rajshahi district -- and Indian national Badshah Sheikh, 30, a resident of Murshidabad district.

All the four, along with the seized items, were handed over to the police.

Battalion Commandant Vijay Kumar Singh said that the BSF is taking strict steps to prevent infiltration and human trafficking along the Indo-Bangladesh border, "due to which the persons involved in such crimes are facing a lot of difficulties and many of them are being caught and are getting punished".

