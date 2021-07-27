  1. Sify.com
3 Beijing districts issue red alert for rainstorms

Last Updated: Tue, Jul 27th, 2021, 10:25:07hrs
Beijing [China], July 27 (ANI/Xinhua): The meteorological observatory of Miyun District in northeast Beijing issued the highest alert for rainstorms at 9 a.m. Tuesday, forecasting a new round of torrential downpours in the afternoon.

By Tuesday morning, three districts of Beijing -- Shunyi, Pinggu and Miyun -- situated in the northern and eastern parts of the Chinese capital had issued the red alert for rainstorms. Rains are expected to continue till 8 p.m. Tuesday in these areas.
By 9 a.m., the accumulated precipitation at Mujiayu Station in Miyun District had exceeded 200 mm. The intensity of rain will continue till 2 p.m. with another 200 mm of precipitation expected, according to the district observatory. (ANI/Xinhua)

