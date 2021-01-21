3 BJP activists arrested in Hooghly for raising derogatory slogans

Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], January 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) District Yuva Morcha President Suresh Shaw and two other workers of the party have been arrested in connection with slogans raised at a political rally in Chandannagar here, police said on Thursday.



The three arrested will be produced before Chandannagar court.

Derogatory slogans were allegedly raised at the roadshow headed by Shaw in Chandannagar on Wednesday.

The BJP has been aggressively campaigning in West Bengal over the past few months with top leaders Amit Shah, JP Nadda visiting the state.

Elections to 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are scheduled slated to take place in the next few months. (ANI)