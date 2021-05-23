3 booked for gang rape of minor in UP

Agra, May 23 (IANS) Three persons have been booked for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh.

Shamshabad police station in-charge Pradeep Kumar said: "A case has been registered under section 376 D (gang-rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 5/6 of POCSO Act at Shamshabad police station against three accused. Police have rounded up a few persons for interrogation and raids are on to arrest the accused."