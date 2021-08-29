3 booked in Madurai bridge collapse incident

Madurai [Tamil Nadu] (India), August 29 (ANI): Madurai Police on Sunday filed an FIR and booked three people in connection with the Madurai bridge collapse incident.



They have been book under IPC sections 287 and 304 (a), said the police.

According to the police, the three accused are said to be the project contractor, labour in charge and the hydraulic machines contractor.

The bridge collapse incident happened on Saturday in Natham road, near Madurai, where one person had died and at least two people had sustained injuries. (ANI)

