3 charred to death in Jharkhand fire

According to police, the incident took place at Salaidih situated under Birni police station of Giridih district.

Ranchi, Feb 15 (IANS) Three people including a mother, daughter and granddaughter were charred to death after the paddy straw they were sleeping on caught fire in Jharkhand's Giridih district early on Monday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Mudrika Devi, 55, her daughter Guria Kumari, 14, and her grand daughter Jhulia Kumari, 7.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

"In the early morning when we saw the fire we tried to extinguish it. But we could not save them and all three died on the spot," said Sitaram Yadav, son of Mudrika Devi.

