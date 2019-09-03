3 CISF officials, 1 ONGC employee killed in fire at gas plant

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Three CISF personnel and an ONGC employee died after a major fire broke out at the oil and gas processing plant of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Uran, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday morning, said Sanjay Kumar, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner.



The massive blaze also left three injured.

"Fire is under control now, there is no need to panic and people living nearby the site must not believe rumours. One ONGC officer and three Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have died. 3 people have been injured but they are out of danger," said Navi Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (CP),Ashok Dudhe.

The fire broke out at around 7 am in the morning following which fire fighting teams were pressed into action to douse the flames.

Confirming the incident, ONGC in a tweet informed that the fire has not impacted the oil processing. (ANI)