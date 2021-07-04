3 civilians, 24 Taliban militants killed in Afghanistan

In Laghman province, nine militants were killed and 17 wounded after Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) targeted their position in Alishing district on Saturday night, the Ministry said in a statement.

Kabul, July 4 (IANS) Three civilians and 24 Taliban militants were killed in two Afghan provinces as fighting rages in the war-torn country, the Ministry of Defence confirmed on Sunday.

On Saturday afternoon, three civilians were killed and 30 others wounded during fierce clashes in Omarzai, a locality near Mehtarlam, capital of Laghman, reports Xinhua news agency.

In the neighboring Nangarhar province, 15 Taliban militants were killed and eight wounded after the Afghan Air Force targeted a Taliban hideout in suburban Hisarak district on Saturday, the Ministry added.

The security forces also found and defused four landmines in Nangarhar.

While the US and NATO troops have been leaving the country, violence in the country is on the rise.

