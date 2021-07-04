3 civilians, 24 Taliban terrorists killed as fighting rages in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 4 (ANI): At least three civilians and 24 Taliban terrorists killed in two eastern Afghan provinces as fighting intensifies in the war-torn country.



In Laghman province, nine terrorists were killed and 17 wounded after Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) targeted their position in Alishing district Saturday night, Xinhua reported citing the Afghan ministry of defence.

On Saturday afternoon, three civilians were killed and 30 others wounded during fierce battles between Taliban and the security forces in Omarzai, a locality near Mehtarlam, capital of Laghman, according to the director of provincial hospital Abdul Maruf.

Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against civilians and Afghan defence and security forces.

This comes as foreign forces are withdrawing from the war-torn country.

As the Taliban have taken control of several districts across the country, US intelligence assessments have suggested the country's civilian government could fall to the terror group within months of US forces withdrawing. (ANI)

