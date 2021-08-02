3 civilians killed, 10 wounded in explosion in Afghanistan's Herat

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 3 (ANI): Three civilians were killed and ten more were wounded in an explosion in Afghanistan's Herat province on Monday.



Citing the security sources, Tolo News reported that the blast targeted a bus carrying civilians, and women are among the victims.

"Three civilians were killed and 10 more were wounded in an explosion in the city of Herat this evening, health officials said. According to security sources, the blast targeted a bus carrying civilians, and women are among the victims," Tolo News tweeted.

So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Meanwhile, clashes entered the sixth day in the city of Herat on Monday.

Herat is the second provincial capital city along with Lashkargah where heavy clashes have been underway for the past few days.

"We have air support and the Taliban's gatherings have been targeted in various parts of Herat city where they have sustained heavy casualties," Tolo News quoted Herat governor Gen. Abdul Saboor Qani as saying.

Over the last few weeks, they captured several districts in Afghanistan including Takhar, the country's northeastern province.

The Taliban seized over 193 district centres and 19 border districts, according to the Afghan foreign ministry.

The Taliban have also taken control of 10 border crossing points across the country in Takhar, Kunduz, Badakhshan, Herat and Farah provinces leading to the complete shutdown of cross border movements and trade in these areas.

Earlier, the ministry disclosed that since April 14, nearly 4,000 ANDSF personnel had been killed, over 7,000 injured and about 1,600 captured by the Taliban. As many as 2,000 civilians, including women and children, were killed in the violence, while 2,200 were injured. (ANI)

