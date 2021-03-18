3 civilians killed, 11 injured in Kabul blast targeted at bus with government employees

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 18 (ANI): Three people were killed and 11 more were injured in a targeted bomb attack on a bus carrying employees of the Ministry of Communication and IT on Thursday morning, TOLO News reported.



The Kabul police said the incident took place at 7:30 local time in Sar-e-Kotal area in Kabul's District 17.

No group, including the Taliban, has so far claimed responsibility for the attack according to TOLOnews.

Further details are awaited.

On Monday afternoon (local time), five civilians, including four women - one of them pregnant - and a child, were killed in an explosion in downtown Kabul that targeted a bus carrying employees of two government ministries on Monday afternoon. Thirteen civilians were wounded in the explosion, according to Tolo News.

There has been an increase in the targeted attacks on government employees ahead of the deadline for the planned withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan this May.

According to estimates by TOLOnews, 144 people have been killed and 214 others have been wounded in different security incidents in the last 18 days. (ANI)

