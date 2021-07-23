3 Cong workers enroute Sidhu's coronation killed in road mishap

The victims, travelling in a mini bus, were enroute Chandigarh from Zira in Moga district to attend the coronation ceremony of newly-appointed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Chandigarh, July 23 (IANS) Three Congress workers were killed and at least 50 persons were injured in a head-on collision between a private bus and a Punjab Roadways bus in Moga district on Friday, the police said.

Most of the injured persons were rushed to the district hospital in Moga, some 175 km from here. Some of them were referred to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot town.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has directed the district administration of Moga to provide an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased persons and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured.

Free treatment will be provided to all those who received minor injuries.

Prima facie, the cause of the accident is said to be negligent driving by the mini bus driver, a police officer said.

