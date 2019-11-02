3 cops injured in firing by miscreants in Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 2 (IANS) Three police personnel including a sub-inspector were injured while chasing miscreants who fired at them in West Bengal's 24 Parganas North district, a police officer said on Saturday.

All three injured - sub-inspector Arindam Haldar, Village police volunteer Biswajit Maity and civic volunteer Babusona Sinha - are now admitted in a Kolkata hospital.

The incident occurred on Friday at Khulna village, about five kilometres from Sandeshkhali police station.

The police had gone to the spot after receiving reports of clashes between two groups of miscreants during a cultural function at a Kali puja pandal, that left two persons injured.

When the police personnel entered the village after alighting from the jeep, they were surrounded by the miscreants who fired and threw bombs at them. All three police personnel sustained serious injuries. Police reinforcements were rushed in and the three injured taken to a Kolkata private hospital, where Maity's condition was stated to be serious. Two alleged miscreants Kedar Sardar and Laltu Sardar have been arrested. State minister and Trinamool 24 Parganas North district secretary Jyotipriyo Mullick said both the accused were associated with the CPI-M, but worked for the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year. Mullick alleged that his party workers had organised a cultural function on Friday, but five motorcycle-borne miscreants went to the spot and resorted to firing. "One of the injured has been admitted in Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, while the other person is being treated at Sandeshkhali primary health centre". State BJP president Dilip Ghosh, however, denied any links between the two accused and his party. ssp/kr