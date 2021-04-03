3 days, 4 states, 10 rallies, what keeps Modi ticking

Prime Minister Modi held public meetings on April 1 in Kokrajhar in Assam, Jayanagar and Ulbaria in West Bengal. The same day he offered prayers at Meenakshi Temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. On April 2, Prime Minister Modi held public meetings in Madurai, Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. On Saturday, he is addressing rallies in Tamulpur in Assam, Tarakeswar and Sonarpur in West Bengal.

Interestingly, Prime Minister Modi went on a busy two-day visit to Bangladesh from March 26, just a few days ago. After returning from the foreign tour, he embarked on an electoral tour. Even in the midst of electoral preoccupations, Modi did not let his official work get affected.

A high-level government official said, "Prime Minister Modi keeps an eye on what is happening on the Corona front. He is also constantly monitoring the rising Covid cases and vaccination programmes in all the states. He looks at the report card of each state on the progress of vaccination campaign. He also handles the necessary files and other tasks during his visits to the states."

BJP national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal told IANS, "A few days ago Prime Minister Modi had come to address a rally in Palakkad, Kerala. I also met him there. The sun was beating down mercilessly, everybody looked disturbed, but Prime Minister Modi's face was gleaming. He rose to address the rally with full enthusiasm and was cheered by party leaders. I think Prime Minister Modi has the divine power of energy. He keeps inspiring party leaders to work more and more."

