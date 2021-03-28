3 dead, 9 injured in road accident in Andhra's Krishna

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): At least three people died while nine suffered injuries after an auto hit a vehicle in Vadlamannadu village in Krishna district.



Speaking to ANI, Gudlavalleru Mandal's Sub-inspector, T Srinivas informed: "A group of labourers from Jinjeru village of Krishna district were going to Gudlavalleru's Vadlamannadu village for work. They were travelling in an auto. When they were about to reach their destination, the auto driver tried to overtake a lorry and accidentally hit a vehicle."

"There were a total of 12 persons including the driver in the auto. Three persons died on the spot. Their bodies are sent to Gudivada government hospital for postmortem. 9 others, including the auto driver, have been sent to Machilipatnam government general hospital. They met with minor injuries and all are safe," he said.

"The police registered FIR with crime number 70/21 under sections 304A, 337 IPC. Further investigation is underway," he said. (ANI)

