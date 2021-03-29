3 dead in Andhra road accident

Vizianagaram, March 29 (IANS) At least three persons died and several others injured after two APSRTC buses collided head-on
at Sunkaripeta village of Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.
The head-on collision between the state road transport corporation buses coming from Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram resulted in the death of two drivers.
Following the collision, a truck hit the bus coming from Vizianagaram, from behind.
The deceased were identified as S. Asirwadam (58), Devudu (55) and a passenger. Likewise, 40 more passengers were injured in the mishap.
Soon after the incident, an ambulance reached the spot and shifted the injured to the district hospital.
Meanwhile, Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari, Joint Collector Kishore Kumar and RDO Bhavani Shankar are monitoring the accident relief operations.
Srungavarapukota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao and YSRCP leader Majjir Srinivasa Rao also visited the victims.
--IANS
sth/sdr/