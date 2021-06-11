3 dead in Florida supermarket shooting

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the shooter is among the vitims of Thursday's shooting inside the Publix supermarket, reports Xinhua news agency.

Miami, June 11 (IANS) Three people, including a child, were killed in a shooting inside a supermarket in the US state of Florida, local media reported.

The store's parking lot was blocked off with crime scene tape and multiple patrol cars from the sheriff's office following the shooting, local media outlet WPEC reported.

A nearby middle school was on a temporary lockdown as a result of the shooting, according to the WPEC report.

Publix is Florida's largest grocery chain and has more than 1,200 stores in the US.

--IANS

ksk/