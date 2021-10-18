3 dead in knife incident in Arkansas

Washington [US], October 18 (ANI/Sputnik): At least three people, including a teenager, died in a knife attack incident in Arkansas, the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) informs.



"At least 3 people are dead in block of 2800 Tilles Ave. An FSPD officer fired his weapon defending himself from a knife attack and is in surgery at this time," the police said on Twitter on Sunday.

According to FSPD, the Arkansas State Police is now investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Fort Smith city police chief Danny Baker told reporters as cited by NBC News on Sunday that the suspect was hitting his 15-year-old son in the head and face with a rock when the officer who responded to a report arrived on the scene.

The suspect stabbed the officer in the throat and neck when he ordered him to stop. The officer then fired his weapon at the suspect, killing him, Baker said.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the hospital and police found the body of a 42-year-old woman, stabbed repeatedly, in a home nearby. (ANI/Sputnik)

